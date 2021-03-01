Sara Abrams

Sara Frances Locke Abrams, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Lewis Adams and Rev. Donald W. Abrams, II, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Monday.

Mrs. Abrams was born in Frankfort on July 30, 1940, to the late Hugh T. Locke and Sara Evelyn Lucas Locke. She retired from the Franklin County Circuit Clerks Office after 13 years of service. She was a dedicated member of Peaks Mill Baptist Church.

Mrs. Abrams enjoyed time spent outside fishing on Elkhorn Creek and gardening, and time inside crafting and painting. With a love for animals, she found any opportunity to help farm animals or hold kittens or puppies.

Despite her petite figure, Mrs. Abrams was a woman of strength. She will be lovingly remembered as a dear friend to many, a devoted wife and mother, and beloved grandmother.

She is survived by her cherished husband of 43 years, Donald W. Abrams; children, Pamela Clyde, Donna June Houston (Charlie), Kimberly Jo Thomas (Rod), and Donald W. Abrams, II, (Tammy); brother, Hugh T. Locke, Jr.; grandchildren, Chris Perkins, Jessica Marsh, Rachael Ulrich, Brennan Thomas, Sara Kemper Clyde, Gabrielle Abrams, and Jade Abrams; great-grandchildren, Olivia Marsh, Styles Ulrich, Lucas Marsh, Colton Marsh, Haley Perkins, and Sidney Perkins; and by her brothers-in-law, J.C. Abrams (Linda) and David Abrams. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Baker Rodgers; and siblings, Thomas Locke and Patricia Green.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

