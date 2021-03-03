Services for Sara L. Abrams, 80, have been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Abrams died Feb. 23. 

To plant a tree in memory of Sara Abrams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

