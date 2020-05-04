Sara Porter

Sara Mullikin Porter, 90, died April 29, 2020, at her home in Midway, Kentucky.
Born April 11, 1930, in Easton, Maryland, to Anna Carroll Mullikin and John Weedon Mullikin. Sara was the widow of Minor Gibson Porter, who passed in 1997.
Sara and Gibson were married April 11, 1959. They lived in Baltimore until 1972, when they moved to Jarrettsville, Maryland, raising their family there. After Gibson died, Sara moved to Midway, Kentucky, to be near her daughter, Anne Porter Elliott and her family.
Sara earned a B.Sc. and a M.Ed. from Towson State University in Maryland. She taught 29 years in the Baltimore County school system, 17 years as a reading specialist and tutored reading after retirement.
Sara was a longtime member of Move To Amend, the American Association of University Women, and several groups in Midway. She loved to read, travel and make photo books in her spare time.
Sara is survived by her daughters, M. Grayson Porter of Fort Myers, Florida, and Anne Porter Elliott of Stamping Ground, Kentucky; and granddaughter, Eleanor Elliott, Stamping Ground.
She is survived by her brother, Phillip W. Mullikin, Lineboro, Maryland.
Two sisters and brother preceded her in death, Joan Mullikin Reid, Susan Mullikin and John Weedon Mullikin, as well as her dearest friend, Mary A. Leonard.
Sara also is survived by her nieces, Rebecca Mullikin McCammon and Alexandra Mullikin; and nephews, John Reid, Joseph Reid and Michael Mullikin.
Memorial services in Midway and Baltimore to be scheduled later.
Arrangements by Blackburn and Ward, Versailles. Interment in St. David’s Episcopal Church, Baltimore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.