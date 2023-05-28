Services for Sara Ware Murray Moore, 89, be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church, 100 Clinton St., with a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service, at the church. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, 6980 Danville Road, Nicholasville. Online Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. She died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Sara Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

