Sarah Barnes, 96, passed away peacefully Dec. 23 with her daughter Patricia Griffith at her side. Services will be held Jan. 4 in Wallburg, North Carolina. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Barnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

