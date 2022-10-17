Funeral services for Sarah Douglas Williams, 83, of Frankfort, will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 211 Washington St., Frankfort. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. She passed away Saturday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Williams_Sarah.jpeg

Sarah Douglas Williams

A native of Hartford, Kentucky, Sarah received her Master’s and taught English in the Franklin County school system for over 30 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women where she was District President, Stephen Ministry, Chapel Sunday School Class and Novel Friends Book Club.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription