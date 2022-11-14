Sarah Elizabeth Jordan Humes, 91, of Bagdad, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Sarah Elizabeth Jordan Humes

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Humes; her daughter, Glenna Humes; her parents, Susan Elizabeth Brooks Jordan Fallis and Thomas Jordan Sr.; her son-in-law, James Quire; and her brother, Thomas Jordan Jr.

