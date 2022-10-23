Services for Sarah Frances Putt Castanis, 85, widow of Nick Castanis, will be private at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Castanis died Friday, Oct. 21.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Castanis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription