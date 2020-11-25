Sarah Jane Haden, 84, died Friday in Louisville. Services were Wednesday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor. 

She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn H. Comley and Sharon Haden; sons, David Haden (Sandy) and Richard Haden; grandchildren, Thomas Haden, Christopher Comley and Brynn Haden-McCowen.

