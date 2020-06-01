Sarah Kelly Austin, 41, wife of Tony Austin, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
A native of Franklin County, she was born on Oct. 10, 1978, to Mary Joyce Kelly and the late Terry Lee Kelly. She worked for the State Government.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her daughters, Breanna Sanford, Frankfort, and Brianna Austin, Frankfort; her son, Kaiden Austin, Frankfort; brother, Christopher Kelly, Frankfort; granddaughter, Ella Rose Watts; and her maternal grandmother, Emma Parrish Biever, Frankfort.
Private services will be held at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
