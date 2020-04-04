EMINENCE — Private funeral services for Sarah Louise (Johnson) Mason, 99, wife of 81 years to William H. Mason Jr., will be held at Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home. Mason died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Mason as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription