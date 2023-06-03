Sarah Edith Dicken Martin, widow of Jesse Marrs Martin, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the age of 97.

Sarah was born in Tompkinsville, Kentucky, on February 14, 1926. The daughter of the late Leslie Ephraim Dicken and Georgia Lillian Pruitt Dicken, she was retired from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and was a member of Holly Hill Church of Christ.

Service information

Jun 6
Graveside Service
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
12:00PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
520 Old Gamaliel Road
Tompkinsville, KY 40601
Jun 5
Visitation
Monday, June 5, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
