Born Oct 7, 1947, Sarah Pieratt Hurst passed from this life Sept. 5, 2022, at her home peacefully after a short hard fought battle with cancer surrounded by her family.

Sarah grew up in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, and graduated from Mt. Sterling High School. She was a devoted mother and mamaj to her grandchildren. She loved life and was a huge UK fan and loved watching all sports. She loved to be social, travel, and always wanting to go to the beach and spend time with family and friends.

Sarah Pieratt Hurst.jpg

Sarah Pieratt Hurst

