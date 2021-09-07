LAWRENCEBURG — Graveside services for Sarah “Sally” Ann Sims, wife of Wesley Sims, will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Sims died Aug. 28 in Cape Coral, Florida.

