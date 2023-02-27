Funeral services for Savannah Nicole Cox, 21, will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Greenhill Cemetery. She passed away on February 23, 2023. She was born on January 8, 2002. She loved animals, tattoos, being an EMT in Madison County, Kentucky, and helping people.

Savannah Nicole Cox

Survivors include her mother, Stephanie (Damon) Albert; brothers, Tyler Allen Cox, Cody Wayne Street; grandmother, Betty Maloney; grandfather, Gene Riley; aunts, Tobi Riley and Emily Riley.

