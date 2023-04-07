Arrangements for Savoy Gellar Roth (Sally Elizabeth Denison Ethington), wife of Delbert Ethington, 69, are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time. Roth died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Savoy Roth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

