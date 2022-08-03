Services for Scott A. Perry, 65, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Perry died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription