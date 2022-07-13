Scott Dale Price, 52, of Simpsonville, died July 7, 2022. He was a member of the North Benson Baptist Church in Frankfort.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Snyder Price of Simpsonville, formerly of Frankfort; his son, Scott Price II (Brittany), of Bedford; his daughters, Elizabeth Price, Hannah Price, Allison Price and Claire Price; his parents, Ronald and Alma Price; his sister, Rhonda Reed and his grandchildren, Austin, Allie and Logan Price.

Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Shannon Funeral Home, Shelbyville. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made toward the funeral expenses.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Price as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription