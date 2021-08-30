LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Scott Reynolds, 54, husband of Sharon Lynn Johnson Reynolds, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com. Reynolds died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription