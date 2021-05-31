HARRODSBURG — Services for Scott Thomas Smith, 59, husband of Betty Carmickle-Smith, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Smith died Sunday. 

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription