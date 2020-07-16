Scottie Belle Lewis, age 79, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her cabin here in Franklin County. She was born May 18, 1941, to William E. Lewis and Shirley Lamar Kelley.
Scottie had four children, Melanie, Ray Scott, Freddie and David Baker; as well as seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother, William E. Lewis Jr.; and two sisters, Charmaine Reed and Paula Gamble; as well as John M. Lackey. Scottie had countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends, all of whom she loved dearly.
Scottie graduated from Franklin County High School in 1959, the first graduating class from FCHS. She had many special friends that she often had lunch with and kept in close contact.
She was a member of Highland Christian Church, where she taught Sunday School for several years. She was also a Beta Sigma Phi sorority member as well as Vice Present of the Lexington Chapter of Goldwing Riders Association.
Scottie would have never defined success in terms of career achievements, but experiences and choices. When there was any kind of fun to be had, she was always ready. She was a beautiful woman and she loved the ocean.
Her interests included motorcycles, NASCAR, archery (where she held the Florida State title for her age group), aviation, gardening, fishing and travel. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Monday.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
