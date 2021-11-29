A celebration of life service for Scottie Samples will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Capital City Christian Church in Frankfort. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. Samples died Nov. 19.

To plant a tree in memory of Scottie Samples as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription