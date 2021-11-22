No services for Scottie Samples, 57, are planned at this time. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.ljtfuneralhome.com. Samples died unexpectedly Friday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center ER.

To plant a tree in memory of Scottie Samples as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

