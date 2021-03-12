VERSAILLES — Seldon Watkins, 76, husband of Linda Leigh Watkins, passed away, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was born May 4, 1944, to the late James and Edna Combs Watkins in Breathitt County, KY.

A visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. A private service and burial will follow.

Officiating the service will be Rev. Dave Barron and acting pallbearers will be Luke Routt, Brian Combs, George McIntosh, Brian Nesselrode, Lee Todd Nesselrode, Carl Kratzer, Kelly Kratzer and Greg Leigh; honorary pallbearers, are Louis Sutherland, Joe Clark, Danny Page, Johnnie Gross, David Gross, Kent Queen and Bobby Driskell. 

To send flowers to the family of Seldon Watkins, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 15
Visitation
Monday, March 15, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Clark Funeral Home
241 Rose Hill Ave
Versailles, KY 40383
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription