Shannon John Smith, 58, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Frankfort, KY. Born in Washington, D.C., on December 12, 1962, and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, he was the son of the late R. Donald Smith and Hilda Patricia Harron Smith.  

He was a custom cabinetmaker and meticulous woodworker and an avid collector of tools of every type who was particularly fond of fireworks. The second to the last of eight siblings, he was a great communicator who kept the whole family in touch.

He was a well-loved fun uncle, lifelong friend to many and beloved brother who will be greatly missed.  

Preceded in death by older brothers, R. Donald Smith, Hugh P. Smith and Keevin P. Smith.  

Shannon is survived by sisters, Eileen (Roger) Recktenwald, Frankfort, Katie Isaac, Lawrenceburg, and Marlene Butler, Front Royal, VA; brother, Sean F. Smith, Clemons, NC; numerous nieces and nephews; and his angel Becky Barnett Stone.  

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 4th check FB for details.  

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Bluegrass for their kindness and wonderful care.  

Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

