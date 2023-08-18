A Celebration of Life for Shannon Kay Tierney, 34, will be 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Rabbit Creek Bed and Breakfast, 1010 Steele Road, Versailles. Clark Legacy Center is in charge of arrangements. Tierney died Monday, Aug. 14.

To plant a tree in memory of Shannon Tierney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription