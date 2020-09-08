STANFORD — Direct cremation was chosen for Shari Dale Hicks, 47. Gash Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Hicks died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Shari Hicks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription