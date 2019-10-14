Sharon Diane West, of Frankfort, gained her angel wings on Oct. 8, 2019.
Sharon touched many lives working through Bluegrass Community Action before her retirement. She was a member of Bellepoint Community Church. Sharon was an avid lover of animals, flowers, music, children and the beach.
Sharon was the daughter of the late William “Friday” West and Myrtle Whisman West.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 22 years, John Adkisson; siblings, Barbara “Joey” Cays, Cathy Benner and Keith West; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Also, a very special Ninny to her great-great-niece, Daisy Cays.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2-5 p.m. at the Ruritan Club of Frankfort.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the L.I.F.E. House for Animals in Frankfort.