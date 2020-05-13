LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside service for Sharon Ann Bryant Gritton Doss, 69, will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Doss died Tuesday.
