LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside service for Sharon Ann Bryant Gritton Doss, 69, will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Doss died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Doss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

