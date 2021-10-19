Services for Sharon Faye Beagle, 51, daughter of Brenda Toga, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Beagle died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Beagle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

