Services for Sharon Lynn Paz Turcios, 51, wife of Carlos Turcios, will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor. Visitation will be from noon until the 2 p.m. service time Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Turcios as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription