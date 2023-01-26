On the morning of January 25, 2023, Sharon McClellan of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away after a brief illness. She was 79 years old. Mrs. McClellan was born in Perry County, Kentucky, to the late Nelson and Nancy Richie; she was one of nine siblings.

McClellan Pic.jpeg

Sharon McClellan

Mrs. McClellan moved to Frankfort at a young age and was employed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. After retiring from State Government, Mrs. McClellan went to college where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Kentucky State University. She then pursued her passions in education and helping others by volunteering at the Thornhill Education Center helping students earn their GED.  

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription