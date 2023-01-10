Graveside services for Sharon N. Davenport, 80, widow of Charles “Chuck” Davenport, will be noon Monday, Jan. 16, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Davenport died Sunday, Jan. 8.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Davenport as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

