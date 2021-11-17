Sharon L. Rabishaw, of Reeds Spring, MO, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021.

She was born May 18, 1953, to Ernest E. Brown Jr. and Laverne (Harrod) Brown, Frankfort, KY.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Howell (Mike) of Shelbyville, KY; grandchildren, Makenzie and Micah Howell; and sister, Donna Johnson (Ronnie) of Reeds Spring, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Madeline Howell; siblings, Alan Brown and Jeff Brown.

Graveside services will be at Bagdad Cemetery. Arrangements are pending.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Rabishaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription