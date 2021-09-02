Sharon Rawlings

Sharon Leigh Tharp Rawlings, age 66, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Sharon was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on January 9, 1955, to the late Milton “Micky” Tharp and Alpha Inez Sanders Tharp. She enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and talking with her friends. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. 

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Charles “David” Rawlings; sons, Matt Rawlings and Charlie Rawlings; brother, Richard Lynn Tharp (Glenda); brother-in-law Tim Rawlings (Brenda) grandchildren, Grace and Eli Rawlings; and nieces and nephews, Michael Rawlings (Ellen), Kent Rawlings, Jennifer Tharp, and Jason Tharp (Bethany). 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Kelli Rawlings and Will Rawlings. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the many teachers, co-workers, and friends whose lives she touched over the years. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. 

