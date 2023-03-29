Sharon Schulker Fields passed away on March 28, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Ray and Thelma Schulker and was a special niece of the late Clifford and Ela Jo Schulker. She is survived by numerous cousins and friends.
Sharon was born in Mt. Zion, Kentucky, and was a member of the first graduating class from Grant County High School. She attended the University of Kentucky to begin working toward a Degree in Elementary and Special Education. During this time, she also began her work career at the Frankfort State Hospital and School.
She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary and Special Education, and she continued her education by earning a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling. After graduating with her master’s, she was employed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky where she worked as a rehabilitation counselor, an administrator, and served as Gov. Brereton Jones’ special advisor on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) until January 2000.
After retiring from State Government, she served as executive director of the Kentucky Disabilities Coalition until 2012.
Sharon dedicated her life to helping others with disabilities to become independent and productive citizens and was responsible for major legislation in this area. She served on numerous advisory committees, boards and commissions.
She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Frankfort, and was a 50-year member and Past Worthy Matron of Hiram Chapter No. 93, Order of the Eastern Star. She was initiated in Frankfort and served on several Grand Chapter Committees. She was also a member of Frankfort Elks Lodge No. 530 in Frankfort. Sharon enjoyed traveling, reading and crocheting.
Services will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Everett Hawking, Rev. Josh Rayborn and Bro. Tom Sparks will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Serving as pallbearers will be Keith Fortner, Jerry Carnes, George Mann, Tim Brown, Rick Cammuse and Greg Rogers. Honorary pallbearers will be her outstanding caregivers Shirley Ramos, Mary Bryant, Crystal Middleton, Kathy McGaughey, Leisa Cammuse, Lois Larson and Dan Whitcomb.
An Eastern Star service will be conducted by Hiram Chapter No. 93, OES at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Dry Ridge, Kentucky.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Visit www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave messages of condolences.
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Fields as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.