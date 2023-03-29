Sharon Schulker Fields passed away on March 28, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Ray and Thelma Schulker and was a special niece of the late Clifford and Ela Jo Schulker. She is survived by numerous cousins and friends.

Sharon Schulker Fields.jpg

Sharon Schulker Fields

Sharon was born in Mt. Zion, Kentucky, and was a member of the first graduating class from Grant County High School. She attended the University of Kentucky to begin working toward a Degree in Elementary and Special Education. During this time, she also began her work career at the Frankfort State Hospital and School.

