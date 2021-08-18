Sharon “Sherry” Laree Grim, 71, of Crescent Springs, KY, formerly of Frankfort, KY, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at her home with her devoted daughter and granddaughter by her side.

GRIM, Sharon Laree OBIT PIC.jpg

Sharon “Sherry” Laree Grim

Born in Frankfort, KY, on December 7, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Regina Robinson.

Sherry worked with the Home Builders Association of KY for 37 years retiring as an Executive Vice President. She loved summer, sitting out on her sun deck or swimming with her dog Max.

Sherry is survived by her daughter, Christie Grim; brother, Benny (Spring) Robinson; sister, Kathy Robinson; and granddaughter, Sydney Allen.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the SPCA or Animal Shelter of the Donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription