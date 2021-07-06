Sharon Simpson Surbeck, 74, wife of James “Jim” Surbeck, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021. She was born in Lexington, KY, on June 18, 1947 to the late Richard Simpson and Mary Taylor Simpson Strong.

Surbeck Pic.jpg

Sharon Simpson Surbeck

She retired from the State of Kentucky, where she worked in the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and was very active in the community. She was a leader in the United Methodist Women’s Circle and taught Sunday school.

She volunteered for Stephen’s ministry, The Kings Center, the women’s shelter, and the food pantry. She loved to work in the garden and to travel. She has been to every continent. 

In addition to her husband of 46 years, she is survived by her daughter, Julie (John) Hatton, Louisville; her son, Richard Starnes (Helen Clark), England; her sister, Suzanne (Fred) Spencer, Frankfort; her grandchildren, Emory Kim Hatton, and Elise Madeleine Grace Hatton; her niece, Alyssa (Shawn) Derrington; her nephew, Clay (Kylee) Spencer; and great-nieces and nephews, Eve Derrington, Issac Spencer, and Eli Spencer. 

A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021. at First United Methodist Church. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Rev. Jamie Williams and Rev. Dr. John Hatton will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be given to the Kings Center, 202 E. Third St. No. 2, Frankfort, KY 40601, or to The United Methodist Committee on Relief at UMCMission.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

