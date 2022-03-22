Sharon Wood Douglas, 75, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022. A native of Frankfort, she was born on April 22, 1946, to the late Harding Gilbert Wood and Blonda Goff Wood. She worked for the State of Kentucky, and she was a member of New Life Worship Center. Sharon loved spending time with her grandchildren and her family. She enjoyed traveling and shopping.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Rojas, Lexington; her sons, Tommy (Sheila) Douglas, Georgetown, and Christopher Douglas, Oklahoma; her daughter-in-law, Dianna Cooper, Nicholasville; her grandchildren, Jarrad Douglas, Staci Robinson, Amy Douglas, Katie Robinson, Stephen Douglas, and Emilee Douglas; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Anna Marie Douglas; her brother, Ricky Wood; and her grandson, Chad Robinson.

Funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Rev. Betty Ann McMillan.

Serving as honorary casketbearers will be Jarrad Douglas, Benny Motta, Bryan Motta, Alex Chavarria, Isiah Robinson, Bryson Brockshire and Stephen Douglas. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, March 25, 2022.

