VERSAILLES — Services for Sharron Lee Klein, 75, wife of Jayne Furnish, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Klein died Wednesday, May 11.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharron Klein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription