VERSAILLES — Services for Sharron Lee Klein, 75, wife of Jayne Furnish, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Klein died Wednesday, May 11.
