Services for Shaun Cunigan, 34, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Cunigan died Monday, Oct. 18.

To plant a tree in memory of Shaun Cunigan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription