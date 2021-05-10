Services for Shawna Gail Morton, 43, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Morton died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Shawna Morton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

