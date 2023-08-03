Sheila Hellard

Sheila Faye Hellard, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, after a long illness. She was born in Frankfort on February 11, 1957, to the late Gilford Hellard and Kirby and Betty Powell Tillett. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, LaTanya Faye Barmore. 

