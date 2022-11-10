Sheila Mulligan passed away peacefully at Frankfort Regional Hospital on November 10

She was raised in Barren County, the daughter of Dascal and Virginia Wilkerson.

Sheila Mulligan.jpg

Sheila Mulligan

