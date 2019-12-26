Sheila Rodgers, 65, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away Dec.19, 2019, after long illness.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Lewis and Barbara Semones; and her brother, Troy Semones.
Sheila is survived by her children, Shane (Felicia) Smith, Jennifer Smith, Troy (Kaleena) Conway; stepdaughter, Rene Rodriquez; grandchildren, Joshua, Olivia, Justin Smith, Haley Kincaid, Shawn Rodriquez; and her great-grandchildren, Adrian, Mila and Connor.
There will be a memorial service held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, 6 p.m. at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Officiated by Minister Todd Lester.