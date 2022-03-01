Services for Shelby Jean Tipton, 84, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Tipton died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Shelby Tipton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

