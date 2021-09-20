A private family funeral service for Shelby Todd Jr., 82, husband of Lois Todd, will be will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Todd died at home Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Shelby Todd, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

