Graveside services for Sherman Epling, 86, will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Epling died Friday.
