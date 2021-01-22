Graveside services for Sherman Epling, 86, will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Epling died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherman Eplingc as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

