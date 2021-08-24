No services for Sherman Leroy Brinkley, 70, companion of Christy Cairellare, are scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Brinkley died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherman Brinkley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription