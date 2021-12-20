VERSAILLES — A celebration of life for Sherman Nave, 67, will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until start of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Nave died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherman Nave as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

